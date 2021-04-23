Boniface Parma

Boniface Gregory Parma (B.G., Bonnie), a cherished husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather was called to Heaven on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. He was born May 11, 1935 in Weimar to Frank and Frances Parma. He was 85 years old.
He was a graduate of El Campo High School, class of 1953 and served in the National Guard for six years.
B.G. married Betty Ann Dorotik on Oct. 12, 1953, and they were married for 63 years.
He worked for Central Power and Light for 38 years where he was a lineman before becoming the store supervisor. He was an active member of St. Philip Catholic Church, volunteering as an usher and serving as a member of the Parish Administrative Board. During the time his five children attended St. Philip Catholic School, he was a member of the St. Philip Advisory Council. For over 55 years, he was an active member of the Knights of Columbus. He had a deep passion for all sports. This was apparent as he managed several Little League baseball teams and attended as many of his children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events over the years. He was dedicated to the El Campo community and showed this through his willingness to serve as a volunteer firefighter. B.G. and Betty were loyal Ricebird supporters for all 63 years of their marriage.
In his retirement years, he spent countless hours crafting woodwork that he would gift to family, friends and various organizations.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Ann Dorotik Parma; children, Bonnie Collins and husband Ronny, Phyllis Appling and husband Mark, Greg Parma, Tim Parma and fiancé Donna and Betsy Heinrich and husband Steve; grandchildren, Camille Henslee and husband Brock, Meagen Post, Julia Bridges and husband Evan, Dustin Appling, Landon Appling, Lauralee Zalman and husband Cullen, Gillian Parma, Tagen Parma, Reilly Heinrich, Carter Heinrich, Rayner Heinrich, Finley Heinrich, Mia Parma and Easton Heinrich; great-grandchildren, Harper, Brooks and Preston Henslee, Anderson and Archer Bridges and Savannah and Sullivan Post; brother, Leon Parma and wife Hilda and sister, Anita David.
B.G. was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Margie Miller and husband Edward and brother, Frank Parma and wife Laura.
B.G. had a kind and gentle spirit and always greeted others with a smile. He was an inspiration to all, a true gift from God who will be sorely missed.
Visitation will be from 4 - 6 p.m. Sunday, April 25 at Triska Funeral Home. A KC Rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 26 at St. Philip Catholic Church with the funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Dustin Appling, Landon Appling, Tagen Parma, Carter Heinrich, Rayner Heinrich and Easton Heinrich.
Memorial donations in memory of B.G. may be made to St. Philip Catholic School or Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
