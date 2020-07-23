Edna Shimek

Edna Frances Korenek Shimek, 86, of Nada, died peacefully at TruCare Living Center in Columbus on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, with her loving and devoted husband, Lawrence, at her side.
Edna was born at home in Nada on Aug. 29, 1933 to Adolph Cyril Korenek and Emilia Justina Janish Korenek and was the oldest of 12 children. She lived in the family home until the time of her marriage.
She attended elementary school at St. Mary’s Catholic School in Nada and then attended St. Mary’s Catholic High School, also in Nada. When the high school closed, she attended El Campo High School where she was an honor graduate of the class of 1950.
On Oct. 7, 1952, she married the love of her life, Lawrence Cyril Shimek, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Nada. Theirs was a very loving and caring marriage of 67 years and nine months.
After their marriage, she and her husband lived in Nada until the time he was drafted into the U.S. Army and stationed at Fort Hood. As soon as she could join him, she moved to Killeen where they set up their household and lived until his discharge from the Army. While stationed there, she delighted in taking their infant daughter to attend the military parades of which her husband took part in. Her memories of the life and friendships established during their time in the military lasted a lifetime.
After her husband was discharged from the Army they returned to Nada, where they were part of the community, to raise their family of eight children. In addition to being a homemaker and loving wife and mother she was involved in many church, civic and community activities. While her children were in grade school, Edna was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic School Parent Teachers Club, where she served as room mother for a number of years and also served as president for a time.
Edna was also a lifetime member of the Nada KJZT Society No. 17, as well as a member of the Christian Mothers Society and Catholic Daughters Court Our Lady of the Rosary No. 1595. In addition, she served on the Colorado County Soil and Conservation scholarship committee for several years.
When her husband began his career with Catholic Life Insurance of San Antonio, she performed various clerical, organizational receptionist and secretarial duties in addition to helping establish and promote his business. Through her affiliation with Catholic Life Insurance she served on the Msgr. Lawrence J. Stuebben scholarship committee as well as the Rev. Msgr. Albert George Henkes scholarship committee fund, which she was honored to do.
Edna was a loving, caring person as evidenced by the fact that she was always doing for others who could not do for themselves, taking them to doctor’s appointments, grocery shopping, or wherever else they needed to go.
In her later years, she joined Nada/Garwood Gadabouts Extension Education Club, where she made new and lasting friendships.
She loved flowers of all kinds, but especially enjoyed the azaleas growing outside her living room window. Her hobbies included reading, gardening, canning vegetables and making picante sauce as well as jams and jellies for her family. She loved making kolaches from a recipe handed down to her by her mother. She was an excellent seamstress and was fond of and had a special love for quilting.
In addition to her parents, Edna was preceded in death by her brothers, Edward and Lambert Korenek; sister, Jeanette Ham and husband Robert Ham and sister-in-law, Ruby Korenek. Her daughter-in-law, Anna Shimek; son-in-law, Gary Cerny and grandson, Marvin Shimek also preceded her in death.
She is survived in death by her loving husband, Lawrence Shimek and their eight children, Judy Janecka and husband Joe of Richmond, Victor Shimek and wife Debora of Nada, Dianne Shimek Cerny of El Campo, Jo Ann Shimek of El Campo, Bruno Shimek and wife Christine of Bryan, Allen Shimek and wife Monica of El Campo, David Shimek and wife Michelle of College Station and Sharon Streger and husband Matt of New Braunfels.
In addition, she is survived by her grandchildren, Jennifer Janecka Frnka and husband Greg, Joseph Janecka and wife Zola, Justin Janecka, Mathew Shimek, Kevin Shimek, Luke Shimek and wife Katherine, Adrian Shimek, Laura Cerny Dorotik and husband Trent, Kristi Cerny Walton and husband Kyle, Kara Cerny McClung and husband Michael, Garrett Cerny and wife Kimberly, Elizabeth Shimek, Wesley Shimek and wife Emily, Brandon Shimek, Alannah Camunag and husband Ian, Brooklyn Webster, Chase Shimek and wife Kelsey, Cade Shimek and wife Ashley, Breanne Crow and husband James, Hagen Jenkins, Brock Jenkins, Samantha Streger, Nathan Streger and wife Jennifer and Andrea Streger. She also has18 great-grandchildren who survive with number 19 due in mid-September.
Two brothers, Raymond Korenek, and Clement Korenek and wife Grace also survive her, as well as sisters, Alice Drapela and husband Weldon, Sister Odilia Korenek, Leona Brzozowski and husband Jim, Lucy Buenger and husband Melvin, Betty Salas and husband Leonard and Pat (Patricia) Korenek. A sister-in-law, Bernita Korenek also survives her, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, friends and caregiver, Lilly Araceli Rangel.
Visitation will be from 4 - 7 p.m. Friday, July 24 at Triska Funeral Home in El Campo. A Rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 25 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Nada. The funeral Mass will follow in the church at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Peter K. Yeboah-Amanfo and Rev. Greg Korenek con-celebrating. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Church Cemetery in Nada, immediately after Mass. The funeral Mass will be livestreamed on the Facebook page of St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
Pallbearers are grandsons, Joseph Janecka, Luke Shimek, Adrian Shimek, Garrett Cerny, Wesley Shimek, Brandon Shimek, Cade Shimek and Nathan Streger.
Honorary pallbearers are grandsons, Mathew Shimek, Kevin Shimek, Justin Janecka, Chase Shimek, Hagen Jenkins and Brock Jenkins and granddaughters, Jennifer Frnka, Laura Dorotik, Kristi Walton, Kara McClung, Elizabeth Shimek, Alannah Camunag, Brooklyn Webster, Samantha Streger, Andrea Streger and Breanne Crow.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Rev. Msgr. Lawrence J. Stuebben Seminarian scholarship fund or the St. Mary’s Catholic Church cemetery fund.
Due to the current COVID guidelines, face masks are required for the visitation and funeral and building occupancy is limited.
Condolences may be left online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
