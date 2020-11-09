Helen Richter

Helen Claire Pfeffer Richter, 74, of El Campo, passed away Nov. 6, 2020. She was born Nov. 22, 1945 in Bay City to Lee and Mary Wakefield Pfeffer.
Claire’s life centered around her family and her church. She enjoyed cooking and hosting large family get-togethers, especially at holiday time. She was a lifelong member of the El Campo Church of Christ and performed many activities in service of her Lord. She loved Christmas and hosting the Christmas secret pal parties for the last 40 years. She will be greatly missed by her many friends and family.
Claire is survived by her husband of 54 years, A.J. Richter Jr. of El Campo; sons, Russell Richter Sr. and wife Lisa and Lance Richter, all of El Campo; grandchildren, Russell Richter Jr. of El Campo and Kirsten Richter Gonzalez and husband John of Galveston; great-grandchildren, Luke and Olivia Gonzalez and sister, Sue Lay of West Columbia.
Claire was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Kathy Moran; sister and brother-in-law, Evelyn and Bob Bounds and brother-in-law, Lloyd Lay.
Family will receive friends from 5 - 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10 at Triska Funeral Home. Graveside services begin at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11 at Oaklawn Memorial Park in El Campo with Minister John McCord officiating.
Pallbearers will be Chris Lay, Michael Lay, Justin Moran, Mike Moran, A.J. Kresta and Madison Smith.
Memorial donations in memory of Claire may be made to MD Anderson Cancer Center, P.O. Box 4486, Houston, TX 77210 or charity of your choice.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
