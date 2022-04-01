Lillie Zepeda

Lillie Mae Zepeda, 97 of San Antonio, formerly of El Campo, passed away on March 29, 2022. She was born on Feb. 22, 1925 in Pierce to the late George and Lucille Postel Lara. She loved flower gardening, cooking, baking, and having all her friends around her. She enjoyed crocheting, quilting, and made all of her own clothes. She ran Danevang Grocery for 10 years.
She is survived by her daughters, Emma Monroy of Victoria, Mary Alice Wilson of New Braunfels, Ruby Falcon and husband Israel of San Antonio; sons, Alfonso Zepeda, Jr. and wife Linda of Llano, and Larry Zepeda of Sacramento, CA; 14 grandchildren and numerous great and great-great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Alfonso Zepeda; son Steve Zepeda; 5 sisters and 3 brothers.
Visitation will begin on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 5PM at Triska Funeral Home with a rosary being held at 6PM. Funeral services will be on Friday, April 8 at 10:00AM at St. Robert’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com
Triska Funeral Home, El Campo, 979-543-3681.
