Sophie Agnes Merta Balcar, 85, of El Campo, went to our Lord on Jan. 27, 2023. She was born on May 16, 1937 in Taiton to the late John and Celestina Kulcak Merta. Sophie volunteered at the Blessing Cup Storehouse for over 40 years. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court 1374 and was a proud CCE teacher.

Sophie was a house wife who loved gardening and sewing. She cherished the times playing dominoes and Taroks with her family and friends.

