Sophie Agnes Merta Balcar, 85, of El Campo, went to our Lord on Jan. 27, 2023. She was born on May 16, 1937 in Taiton to the late John and Celestina Kulcak Merta. Sophie volunteered at the Blessing Cup Storehouse for over 40 years. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court 1374 and was a proud CCE teacher.
Sophie was a house wife who loved gardening and sewing. She cherished the times playing dominoes and Taroks with her family and friends.
She is survived by her children, Theresa Janish and husband Charles, Annette Balcar, Debora Shimek and husband Victor, Michael Balcar, Rachel Modlin and husband Glenn and Anthony Balcar; daughter-in-law, Hellen Balcar; grandchildren, Mathew Shimek, Kevin Shimek and wife Lynette, Luke Shimek and wife Katherine, James Janish and wife Rebecca, Marianne Balcar, Kimberly Janish, Rebecca Janish, Adrian Shimek and Kirsten Rogers; step-granddaughter, Katherine Modlin; six great-grandchildren and siblings, Alvin Merta, Edith Hickl, Annie Kaspar and Bessie Konvicka and husband Stanley.
Sophie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Adolph Balcar; son, Willie Balcar and brother, John Merta.
Visitation begins at 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3 at Triska Funeral Home with a CDA Rosary recited at 6 p.m. Funeral Mass begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 at St. Philip Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael Rother officiating. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Mathew Shimek, Kevin Shimek, Luke Shimek, Adrian Shimek, James Janish and Larry Hickl.
Memorial donations in memory of Sophie may be made to St. Philip Catholic School, Wharton County Library – El Campo Branch or the Blessing Cup Storehouse.
Triska Funeral Home, 612 Merchant, El Campo, TX 77437 • 543-3681.
