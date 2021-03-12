Sara Escamilla

It is with immense sadness and heavy hearts that the family announces the passing of Sara Arrambide Escamilla, our loving mother and friend to all whose lives she touched on March 11, 2021. Sara passed away peacefully at her home and was surrounded by her family at the time of her death.
Sara was born in Danevang to Lucio and Isabel Arrambide on Nov. 3, 1939 and she was a member of St. Robert’s Catholic Church. For many, she is remember as a greeter at Walmart for 25 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren, watching her Novelas and listening to Mariachi music.
Sara was a devoted mother of six, Tony and wife Lily, Sandra Escamilla Garza, Sylvia and husband Nicholas Villa, Eusebio Jr., Frankie and wife Linda, Johnny and wife Annette.
Sara was preceded in death by her husband, Eusebio Escamilla; as well as brothers, Julian, Martin, Florencio, and Apolinar.
She is survived by her loving sister, Emilia and brothers, Antonio, Jimmy, Lucio and Sylvester; grandchildren, Michael, Christine, Ralph Jr., Rachel, Tony Kenneth, Jamey, Emily, Eric, Mick, Monica, Gina, Gabriella, Johnny Jr., Sara; great-grandchildren, Marien, Allysa, Micheal Jr., Valerie, Harley, Shelby, Angela, Lauren, Ervin, Gio, Armani, Adeline and great-great-grandchild, Daniel.
The family would like to give special thanks to Rhonda Mancias, caregiver and son Eusebio Jr. and sister Emilia for dedicating their time and loving support.
Service arrangements are as follows: visitation will be 4 - 7 p.m. Monday, March 15 at Triska Funeral Home in El Campo. Rosary and funeral will be at 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, March 16 at St. Robert’s Catholic Church in El Campo.
