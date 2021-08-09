Annabell Trochta Cornelson of El Campo passed away Aug. 8, 2021 at the age of 89. She was born June 22, 1932 in El Campo to John and Frances Trochta. She graduated from El Campo High School in 1951, and married Bruce Oliver Cornelson on May 12, 1952. He was stationed at Ellington Air Force Base in Houston, and they made their first home in Alvin.
They moved back to El Campo in 1954 to raise their family. Annabell went to work for the Southwestern Bell business office in El Campo while Bruce went to work at Texas West Indies Company (TWI) and El Campo Rice Milling Company (ELCO). Her last five years with SWB was at the Rosenberg office. She retired in 1989.
For many years, Annabell and Bruce enjoyed entertaining family and friends at their bay house at Port Alto. She always enjoyed cooking and baking for everyone. Her cheese rolls and poppy seed rolls were legendary. After retirement, she volunteered her time helping with the St. Philip Pre-School program. She loved taking care of her grandchildren and attending all of their many school and sports activities through the years. She was an active member of the Catholic Daughters Court Queen of Peace for 61 years.
She is survived by her daughters, Linda Kerzee and husband Richard of El Campo and Debbie Duncan and husband George of Sugar Land; son, Wade Cornelson and wife Cheryl of El Campo; grandchildren, Chris Kerzee and fiancé Laura Moss of El Campo, Kyle Kerzee of Houston and Dalton Cornelson of El Campo; sisters, Evelyn Mary Thompson and husband Howard of Ganado and her twin, Emmadell McDonald of El Campo, and numerous nieces and nephews who lovingly called her “Aunt Honch.”
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Jerome and Johnnie Trochta and sister, Dorothy Mae Pospisil.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. - noon Tuesday, Aug. 10, at Triska Funeral Home. A Catholic Daughters Rosary will be recited 1:30 p.m. at St. Philip Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will follow at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Michael Rother officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Pallbearers are Chris Kerzee, Kyle Kerzee, Dalton Cornelson, Coy Radley, Nick Salyer and Harvey Heiman.
Memorial donations in memory of Annabell Cornelson may be made to St. Philip School.
Memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
The family wishes to express their deep appreciation to the doctors and nurses at El Campo Memorial Hospital for their excellent care of Mom.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home of El Campo.
