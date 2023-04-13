John Lee Korenek

John Lee Korenek

John Lee Korenek, beloved husband and father, passed away Friday, April 7, 2023 as a result of complications from an 8-year battle with Wegener’s kidney disease and mantle cell lymphoma. He was born on May 23, 1940, in Nada. He was the oldest of 11 children born to Richard and Adela Korenek.

After completing the eighth grade at St. Mary’s School in Nada, he attended Sacred Heart School in Hallettsville. Before graduating in 1958, he met the love of his life and future wife Virginia Mae Bludau, and they married on June 11, 1963. They raised 7 children: John Jr., Martin, Linda, Sandra, Keith, Charlotte and Erin.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.