John Lee Korenek, beloved husband and father, passed away Friday, April 7, 2023 as a result of complications from an 8-year battle with Wegener’s kidney disease and mantle cell lymphoma. He was born on May 23, 1940, in Nada. He was the oldest of 11 children born to Richard and Adela Korenek.
After completing the eighth grade at St. Mary’s School in Nada, he attended Sacred Heart School in Hallettsville. Before graduating in 1958, he met the love of his life and future wife Virginia Mae Bludau, and they married on June 11, 1963. They raised 7 children: John Jr., Martin, Linda, Sandra, Keith, Charlotte and Erin.
After high school, John farmed rice for 18 years before employment at Thorstenberg Materials Co. Inc., in Altair, where he became a drag line operator and foreman. He retired from Hanson Aggregates on June 30, 2007, after 33 years in the gravel industry. While employed, he amassed a massive rock and fossil collection that he was eager to show off and incorporated them into his yard and flower beds for all to admire.
He was an avid gardener and enjoyed growing all types of vegetables, flowers, fruit, citrus and pecan trees. He gladly shared his vegetables and plants with family and friends. He also spent summers canning vegetables. John loved all things deer hunting and making venison sausage. In his later years, it is quite possible that he shot a buck out of the bedroom window…which can neither be confirmed nor denied!
John’s many hobbies included baking just about anything you can imagine. There was never a recipe he would not try. His biggest hobby was making homemade wine and he made wine out of anything you could squeeze juice out of! His wine, donated to the St. Mary’s Picnic each year, was very popular at the auction fundraiser.
John attended Eucharistic Adoration and Nocturnal Adoration and served as a Lector and Eucharistic Minister for more than 30 years. He enjoyed administering Holy Communion to the shut-ins and visiting with them. John also served on the St. Mary’s Church and school boards and was a member of the Nada Knights of Columbus.
John is survived by his wife Virginia, son John Lee Korenek, Jr. (Deborah) grandsons, Jacob and Jonah (fiancé Marissa), son Martin Korenek (C.J.), granddaughters Emily, Sophie and Abigail, daughter Linda Stribling (Johnny) and grandson Garrett (Emily) and great granddaughters Addie and Cheyanne, granddaughters Lacey, Makayla, Callie and grandson Chett, daughter Sandra Hewett (Blake) grandson Blake (Casey) great granddaughter, Reese and granddaughter Christie, son Keith Korenek (Jessica) grandchildren Seth and Sierra, daughter Charlotte Schneider (Brent) grandchildren Hope and Ridge, and daughter Erin Zahradnik (Jayson) grandchildren Jemma and Judson. Also survived by siblings Richard Korenek, Jim Korenek (Jackie), Lawrence (Buddy) (Jennifer) Korenek, Dennis Korenek (Susie), Beatrice Rachunek, Honey Stavena, Janice Korenek, Dorothy Merta (Frank) along with brother-in-law Edmund J. Hubenak (Helen), brother-in-law Joe B. Bludau, III (Laura), sister-in-law Dolly Johnson (Macklin), sister-in-law Carol Bludau (Bobby), brother-in-law Mark Nevlud (Donna) and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Adela Korenek, sister Helen Hubenak, nephew Kenneth Hubenak, brother Wayne Korenek and brother-in-law Ronald Stavena, father and mother-in-law Joseph (Jodie) B., Jr. and Alice Bludau, sister-in-law Marilyn Marikle (Peter), brother-in-law Charles Bludau, sister-in-law Donna Nevlud and brother-in-law Bobby Bludau.
The family would like to thank the Garwood Volunteer Fire Department, Columbus EMS, PHI Air Medical, numerous nurses and doctors, namely Dr. Bushra Cheema and Dr. Charles Henry, along with the staff from Memorial Hermann Sugar Land and the Medical Center, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital and Houston Methodist Hospital in the Medical Center. We would also like to thank the doctors and nurses at Columbus Eye Associates and Columbus Community Hospital. The many friends and family who called, visited and prayed for John and his loved ones will not be forgotten and are greatly appreciated.
Visitation will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Nada, followed at 7 p.m. by the Rosary lead by the Nada Knights of Columbus. The funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 12 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Nada, followed by the graveside services at St. Mary’s Cemetery.
The pallbearers are the grandsons Garrett Stribling, Blake Hewett, Jacob Korenek, Seth Korenek, Chett Stribling, Jonah Korenek, Judson Zahradnik and Ridge Schneider.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Garwood Volunteer Fire Department and Sacred Heart School in Hallettsville.
Triska Funeral Home, 612 Merchant St., El Campo TX 77437 • 543-3681.
