Antonio N. Luna, 49, of El Campo, passed away Jan. 4, 2021. He was born June 11, 1971 in Crystal City. Antonio loved fishing and playing pool.
He is survived by his mother, Angelina Nava Luna of Uvalde; wife of 29 years, Racquel Reyna Luna of El Campo; sons, Anthony Luna and wife Kacey and Caleb Luna, all of El Campo; grandsons, Brayden and Kason Luna; granddaughter, Michaela Maria Luna and brothers, Roy Luna of Batesville and Jesse Luna of Wharton.
Antonio was preceded in death by his father, Guadalupe Luna.
Visitation will be from 3 - 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8 at Triska Funeral Home. A Rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 9 at St. Robert’s Catholic Church with funeral Mass to follow at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Anthony Luna, Caleb Luna, Justin Arrambide, Bryan Ramos, Gonazalo Cruz, Anthony Hernandez, Lawrence Ledesma and Jeremy Arrambide.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.