Reinaldo Salazar Lucio passed away on Feb. 9, 2023, at the age of 87 years old. He was born on March 24, 1935 in Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico to Luz Lucio and Virginia Salazar Lucio. He married his wife, Lily Martin Lucio, on July 21, 1962.
Reinaldo farmed in Wharton County from the age of 13 to 83 years old. He was the owner and lead singer in “The Good Time Band” in the 1970s and 1980s, was an avid hunter, and a loving brother, husband, father and grandfather.
Reinaldo is survived by his wife, Lily Martin Lucio of Louise; his brother, Siprino Lucio of Hillje; his sister, Margarita Salas of Houston; his children, Reinaldo Lucio Jr. and his wife Becky Lucio of El Campo, Gabriel Lucio of El Campo, Maria Puentes of Louise, Patricia Jasso and her husband, Guadalupe Jasso III, of El Campo and Carlos Lucio of El Campo. He is also survived by 17 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Reinaldo Lucio is preceded in death by his father, Luz Lucio; mother, Virginia Salazar Lucio; brothers, Rogelio Lucio, Raul Lucio, Vicente Lucio, Albert Lucio, Raymond Lucio and sister, Susanna Quintanilla.
Visitation was at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14 at Triska Funeral Home with a Rosary recited at 6 p.m. Funeral Mass began at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15 at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Hillje. Burial followed at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Pallbearers were Justin Lucio, Estephen Lucio, Guadalupe Jasso III, Lakyn Lucio, Antonio Puentes Jr. and Siprino Lucio, Jr.
Triska Funeral Home, 612 Merchant, El Campo, TX 77437 • 543-3681.
To plant a tree in memory of Reinaldo Lucio as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.