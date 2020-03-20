Velma Bram

Velma Lucille Gann Bram, 92, of Victoria, passed away March 18, 2020. She was born Nov. 2, 1927 in El Campo to William and Martha Allen Gann.
She is survived by her daughters, Judy Cox of Victoria, Idelle Dukes of Pearland, Gwen Perrin of Pearland; grandchildren, Greg Dukes, Dana Smith, Jarrell Perrin, Sarah Perrin and Lindsey Campos; seven great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
Velma was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Emil “Jack” Bram; daughter, Rita Piwonka; three brothers and four sisters.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, March 23 at Garden of Memories Cemetery in El Campo. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Pallbearers will be Walter Lilie Jr., Daren Lilie, Clifton Bram, Tommy Bram, Greg Dukes, Jarrell Perrin and Brent Cerny. Honorary pallbearers will be Art Janke, Gerald Foltyn, Craig Bram and the South Texas Hospice Team in Victoria.
Memorial donations in memory of Velma may be made to Hospice of South Texas Dornburg Center of Compassion, 1005 Mallette Dr., Victoria, TX 77904; First Baptist Church of El Campo, 206 Depot St., El Campo, TX 77437 or First Christian Church of Victoria, 2105 N. Ben Jordan St., Victoria, TX 77901.
Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.triskafuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
