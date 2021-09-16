Keonna North, 22, of El Campo, born Aug. 24,1999 departed this life Sept 13, 2021.
Visitation will be 1 - 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17 at Matthews Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 at New Faith Church of Wharton. Burial will follow at El Campo Community Cemetery.
Masks are required at each of the services.
Most precious memories are entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home, Wharton.
