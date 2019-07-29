Lawrence Berglund Sr.

Lawrence Elmer Berglund Sr., 90, of El Campo, passed away July 28, 2019. He was born June 27, 1929 in El Campo to Elmer Carl and Irene Peterson Berglund. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict and retired from Enron. He was Boy Scoutmaster for Troop 833.
He is survived by his wife, Marcelen Berglund of El Campo; sons, Lawrence Berglund Jr. and wife Vickie of Wharton, Kenneth Hughes of El Campo, Keith Hughes of Baird; sister, Marilyn Kight; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Michael Hughes; brothers, Harold and Donald Berglund and sister, Evelyn Grammer.
Visitation will be on Friday, Aug. 2 from 6 - 8 p.m. at Triska Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3 at the New Life Assembly of God with Pastor Brenda Kosanke officiating. Interment will follow at the Swedish Lutheran Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Daniel Berglund, Dillon Berglund, Reid Berglund, Jared Berglund, Trey Berglund and Jimmy Joines.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
