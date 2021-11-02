Linda Kaluza, 69, of El Campo, passed away on Nov. 1, 2021. She was born Sept. 15, 1952 in Freeport to August and Neta Nordin Raska.
She was a graduate of Wharton County Junior College with a degree in radiologic technology and was employed at St. Luke’s Medical Center. Linda loved fishing and hunting. She canned fruits, vegetables, salsa and shared them with family and friends. She also enjoyed touring wineries especially in New Mexico, road trips through the Rockies and spending time and making memories with her grandchildren. Everyone she met became a friend, and she would relax by sitting and listening to Christian music. Linda was an avid Astros fan.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Ronald Kaluza; son Bradley Kaluza and wife Kristie; grandchildren, Lily and Abigail Kaluza; sisters, Neta Ripple and husband Gerald, Anna Mason and brother Johnny Raska, all of El Campo.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents; son, Justin Kaluza; grandson, Donovan Blaylock and sister, Judy Welsh.
Visitation will be 5 - 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4 followed by a parish Rosary at 7 p.m. at Triska Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5 at St. Philip’s Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael Rother officiating.
Pallbearers are Lawrence Welsh, Joseph Kocurek, Philip Kocurek, David Kocurek, Cline Johnson, Travis Luchak, Glenn Casey Nordin and Paul Smith.
Christian symbol bearers are Lily and Abigail Kaluza.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Memorials may be made to assist the family with funeral expenses
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
