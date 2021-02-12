Anna Anderson passed away Feb. 9 at the age of 56. She was born Oct. 24, 1964 in El Campo to Chavelo “Charlie” and Gabriela “Grace” Garcia Tovar. She will be missed by both family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, Glenn Anderson; parents, Gabriela “Grace” Tovar and Chavelo “Charlie” Tovar; sisters, Janie Hernandez, Melinda Tovar and Emily Ochoa; brothers, Isabel Tovar and Isaac Tovar. She was a mother figure to many, including Victoria Acuna, Paul Cordova, Christopher Cordova, Olga Cordova, four nieces and nephews and 15 great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Guadalupe Garcia Sr., Petra Garcia and Augustina M Cortez.
Services will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 16. The Rosary will be recited at 1:30 p.m. at St. Robert’s Catholic Church with Mass beginning at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Wheeler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.