On Dec. 20, 2019 both Carolyn Richardson and Leon Johnson of El Campo, sister and brother, departed this life to venture to another. Carolyn was born Nov. 18, 1951 and Leon was born July 17, 1953 to George and Essie Johnson in El Campo.
To commemorate their lives, visitation will be held from 10 - 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28 with a double home-going service at 11 a.m. at New Faith Church in Wharton.
They will be laid to rest respectively: Leon at New Mt. Olive Church Cemetery with military honors and Carolyn at Pin Oak Community Cemetery in El Campo.
Most precious memories are entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home of Wharton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.