Jimmie Hubenak

Jimmie John Hubenak of Louise passed away Aug. 13, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Dr. Bauknight brought Jimmie into this world on May 15, 1933 in Ganado. His parents were the late Ludwig and Amalie Kazmir Hubenak. Jimmie was a member of Ironworkers Local Union No. 66 in San Antonio. In 1979, he retired from iron working and was a rancher, which was his dream and passion.
Jimmie was a member of St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus and KJT. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, especially with his brothers, working his cattle and visiting with relatives.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, the love of his life, Irene Kunetka Hubenak; children, Wanda Hubenak, Donna Vacek and husband Thomas P., Jamie Prazak and husband Bobby, Bernadette Fiala, Monica Hubenak, James John Hubenak Jr.and wife Mollie; grandchildren, Kimberly, Kelli, Ashley, Lindsey, Jonathan, Stephen, Christopher, Lesley, Sarah, Melissa, Jason, Matthew, James John, Jessica and Patrick and 21 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jimmie John Hubenak Jr.; grandson, Phillip Fiala; son-in-law, Donald Fiala and brothers, Joe, Anton and Henry Hubenak.
Visitation will begin on Friday, Aug. 16 at 5:30 p.m. at Triska Funeral Home with a Rosary being held at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17 at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Hillje with his grandson, the Rev. Stephen Vacek officiating. Burial will follow at St. Andrew’s Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jason Fiala, Dr. Matthew Fiala, James John Hubenak, Jonathan Vacek, Christopher Vacek, Patrick Danysch, Brad Bodine and Dr. Chris Stravitsch.
A special thanks to Amed Community Hospice and Nurse Kim.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Andrew’s Catholic Church.
Condolences for the family may be left online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
