Jessamy Reed

Jessamy Jane Tomlinson Reed, 65, of Port O’Conner, passed away Oct. 13, 2020. She was born in Houston on Jan. 16, 1955 to Thomas King Tomlinson and Jessamy Warner Tomlinson.
Jess grew up in El Campo and graduated from El Campo High School in 1973. Jess then studied theater at Trinity University where she graduated in 1977. After her studies, she joined the Alley Theatre Company in Houston, appearing in a number of performances at the theater and in Hermann Park. Jess subsequently joined acting troupes in Chicago and New York. While in New York, she even had a brief role on Ryan’s Hope.
Jess returned to Texas where she met and married Jim Reed on Sept. 9, 2000. Jim and Jess moved to Port O’Connor where they owned and operated the 10th Street Lodge until retiring a few years ago. Jess was an avid fisherman, enjoyed running in marathons, loved to be outdoors and gardening. Jess had a great fondness for cats despite an allergy to them, and they always seemed to find her. Jess’ artistic flare was always demonstrated through her drawings that accompanied greeting cards she sent to friends and family. She cherished her family and friends that are spread across the country. She was a loyal friend, always willing to help any way she could.
She is survived by her husband, James R. Reed III of Port O’Conner; children, Candace Slater and Jacqueline Reed; brothers, Thomas King Tomlinson Jr. and wife Jennifer of Montgomery, William Marshall Tomlinson of El Campo and C. Matthew Tomlinson and wife Deedee of Granbury and nieces and nephews, Jessamy Daniels, Thomas King Tomlinson III, Sarah Tomlinson, Will Tomlinson, Hope Tomlinson, Kendall Tomlinson and Tyler Tomlinson.
Memorial services begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17 at First Presbyterian Church in El Campo, 203 Calhoun Street.
Memorial donations in memory of Jessamy may be made to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance at www.ocrahope.org.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
