Florence Warzecha

Florence Elizabeth Kortz Warzecha of Louise passed away Oct. 10, 2019. She was born June 20, 1928 in Helena to Leo and Julia Moy Kortz. Florence worked at Louise ISD, babysat on Sunday’s at Louise Baptist Church and was a homemaker.
She is survived by her daughters, Sally Mick of Boling, Vivian Cox of Mississippi, Theresa Winkenwerder and husband Harvey of Oklahoma, Janet Seiler of Louise and Agnes Barcak and husband Jerome of Rosenberg; sons, Pius Warzecha Jr. and Melody of El Campo, Chester Warzecha and wife Kim of Hillje, Calvin Warzecha of California, Carl Warzecha of Houston and Julian Warzecha and wife Sherry of Louise; grandchildren, David Winkenwerder and wife Melinda, Danny Winkenwerder, Belinda, Tammy, Sherry and Charlene Cox, Jason Barcak and wife Tandi, Juston Barcak, Lisa Knight and husband Wade, Eric Seiler and wife Shauna, Shane Piwonka and wife Ronnye, Jennifer Piwonka, Sonny Warzecha and wife Marissa, Stephanie Warzecha, Tracy Botson and husband Bob, Amy Piper and husband Matt, Joa Janda, Victor Warzecha, Weston Warzecha, and Julie Warzecha; and 36 great-grandchildren; sisters, Justine Drapalla and Rosie Morgan of Oklahoma and brother, Alois Kortz of San Antonio.
Florence was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Pius Warzecha Sr.; daughter, Mary Ann Piwonka; son-in-law, Ted Mick; brothers, Edward, Vincent, Johnny, Tony, and Conrad Kortz and sister, Regina Broll.
Visitation begins at 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14 at Triska Funeral Home with a Rosary recited at 6 p.m. Funeral Mass begins at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15 at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church with the Rev. Clement Quainoo officiating. Burial will follow at St. Andrew’s Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jason Barcak, Juston Barcak, Eric Seiler, Shane Piwonka, Weston Warzecha and Victor Warzecha.
Condolences may be left online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
