Delores Agnes Veselka Strnadel, 83, of El Campo, passed away Jan. 13, 2020. She was born in Hillje on July 16, 1936 to Cyril and Martha Polasek Veselka. She was a homemaker and a member of St. Andrew’s Altar Society.
She is survived by her daughters, Roxanne Nelson and husband William of El Campo, Danette Wendel and husband Mark of Hillje, Bridget Nohavitza and husband Darrell of Hillje and Stacy Johnson and husband Laurent of Katy; son, Neal Strnadel and wife Cindy of El Campo; grandchildren, Rebecca Labay, Denise Wendel, Craig Wendel and wife Leah, Matthew Labay and wife Taylor, Haley Strnadel, Brady Johnson and Colby Johnson; great-grandchildren, Drake Bard, Thomas Labay and Ellie Labay; sisters, Eleanor Kana of Hillje and Norma Kruppa of Humble and brother, Jerome Veselka of Hillje.
Delores was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leroy Strnadel; granddaughter, Megan Wendel; brother, Daniel Veselka and brother-in-law, Beno Kana.
Visitation begins at 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17 at Triska Funeral Home with a Rosary recited at 6 p.m. Funeral Mass begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Hillje with the Rev. Clement Quainoo officiating. Burial will follow at St. Andrew’s Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Craig Wendel, Matthew Labay, Haley Strnadel, Chris Kruppa, Mike Prasek Jr., Andy Veselka and Brady Johnson. Honorary pallbearers will be her nieces and nephews.
Memorial donations in memory of Delores may be made to St. Philip School, Houston Hospice - El Campo or St. Andrew’s Church.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
