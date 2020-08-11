Shelley Naiser Cook of El Campo passed away Aug. 7, 2020 at the age of 54. She was born in El Campo on May 11, 1966.
She was a 1984 graduate of Katy High School and was employed for 13 years with Wharton County Junior College in accounts receivable.
She also owned Creamer Creek Kennels where she raised AKC Miniature Dachshunds for the past 20 years with many repeat clients.
She was an avid rodeo supporter. She was truly kind and a compassionate friend to all who knew her.
She is survived by her father Jerome Joseph Naiser Jr. of El Campo and mother Norma Jean Gage Cochran and husband Terry of La Grange; daughters Taylor Cook and fiancé Niles Brock of Nixon and Terra Rodriguez and husband Kelton of Edna; grandchildren Oakley May Brock and Maverick Joseph Rodriguez; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her younger brother Jerome Joseph Naiser III; paternal grandparents Jerome E. and Millie Naiser; and maternal grandparents Clinton A. and Martha Mae Gage.
Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Triska Funeral Home. A Rosary will be recited 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at St. John Catholic Church in Taiton with funeral Mass following at 2 p.m. with Rev. Gabriel Oduro Tawiah officiating. Interment will follow at the Church Cemetery.
Memories and condolences in memory of Shelley Cook may be left at www.triskafuneralhome.com for the family.
Due to the national pandemic, facial masks and social distancing guidelines will be followed at both the funeral home and Church.
Memorials may be made to St. John Catholic Church Altar Society or to The Michelle Lynn Holsey Foundation.
