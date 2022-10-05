Isabel Palacios of Edna went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at the age of 56. She was born in Loraine on April 8, 1966, to Manuel C. Palacios, Sr. and Mary Trevino Palacios.
Isabel was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, friend and honorary mother and caregiver to many. She will be dearly missed.
Isabel is survived by her mother, Mary Trevino Palacios of Edna; brothers, Eusebio Palacios (Shelley) of Dallas, Manuel Palacios (Adrienne) of Fremont, Ohio, Albert Palacios (Dedrea) of Arlington, Frankie Palacios (Denise) of Edna, Cippi Palacios (Robin) of Edna and Joe Palacios of Fremont, Ohio; sisters, Rose Mary Palacios of Sugar Land, Gloria Carnley (Dewey) of Lake Wales, Fla., Inez Salazar (Jim) of Pflugerville, Sally McMickin (Curtis) of Hamilton, Ala, and Stephanie Hudgeons (Royce) of Edna.
She is preceded in death by her father, Manuel C. Palacios, Sr.; niece, Mandy Rose Sanchez; nephews, Manuel Eligio Palacios III, Lorenzo Zarate Palacios, Mathew Travis Palacios, Colin James Palacios; and great-nephew, Jordan Elias Palacios.
Pallbearers will be Joey Salazar, Xavier Palacios, Albert Palacios, Jr., Frankie Palacios, Jr., Christopher Palacios, Jacob Benavides, Gauge Hudgeons, Andrew Tobola, Alexander Palacios, Felipe Palacios, Adrian Palacios and Sebastian Amejorado/Manuel Palacios.
Honorary Pallbearers are Curtis McMicken, Dylan McMicken, James Salazar III, Brandon Palacios, Riley Palacios and Justin Palacios.
Visitation will be held from 4:30-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, in the Oaklawn Funeral Home Chapel in Edna. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, also in the Oaklawn Funeral Home Chapel. Interment to follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery in Edna.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be made on behalf of Isabel Palacios to Oaklawn Funeral Home, 900 Navidad, Edna 77957, to help defray funeral expenses.
Arrangements are under the direction of Oaklawn Funeral Home in Edna. 361-782-2221.
