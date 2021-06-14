Allen John Hajovsky was born to Jerome Joseph Hajovsky and Margaret Sophie Novak Hajovsky in El Campo on Dec. 11, 1960.
He graduated from El Campo High School and worked at Stanley Grocery store while attending college at the University of Houston at Victoria. He graduated from the University of Houston-Victoria with a computer science degree and a minor in math. Allen’s work career included 25 years as a computer programmer in the insurance industry.
Allen loved sports and was a dedicated fan of the once Houston Oilers. The big names of the Houston Oilers such as Dan Pastorini and Earl Campbell always brought a smile to his face. Allen loved and supported the Houston Oilers regardless of their win-loss record. He also loved and supported the Houston Texans and Houston Astros. Additionally, he loved fishing and camping and had an intense interest in coin collecting. He is best remembered as “Mr. Mechanic” as he worked on “American” muscle cars such as his Dodge Charger. He took much of his mechanical skills after his dad. Often, you could find Allen, his brothers, and his sons huddled over the engine of a car as they masterfully discussed on the solution to fix the problem.
Allen John Hajovsky passed away on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Houston, at the age of 60.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Mary Ann Hajovsky; sons, Daniel Hajovsky and fiancé Kimberly, Matthew Hajovsky; sisters, Diana Tumlinson and husband Richard, Patricia Mamerow and husband Ronnie; brothers, David Hajovsky and wife Minerba, J.J. Hajovsky and wife Barbara. Allen is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Allen was preceded in death by his father, Jerome Joseph Hajovsky and mother, Margaret Sophie Novak Hajovsky.
The family received friends from 5 - 7 p.m. Monday, June 14 at the Schmidt Funeral Home, Grand Parkway Chapel, in Katy, where a Rosary was recited at 7 p.m. Mass was celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 15 at the St. Bartholomew Catholic Church in Katy, with the Rev. Santy Kurian, celebrant. A graveside service was held at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 15 at the Assumption Catholic Church Cemetery in Ganado.
Pallbearers were Christopher Moore, Tyler Hajovsky, Carl Hajovsky, Emmett Coufal, Jonathan Mamerow, Douglas Schmidt and Dylan Hajovsky.
