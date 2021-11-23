Barbara A. Bender, age 71, of El Campo, passed away on Nov. 20, 2021. She was born on Jan. 5, 1950 in El Campo to John and Annie Kulcak Merta. She was a retired LVN.
She is survived by her daughter Shara Graves and husband Cory of Pledger; son John Bender of El Campo, grandsons; Cooper and Collin Graves, brothers; Lawrence Merta and wife Barbara of Brownsville and Edwin Merta of Rosenberg.
Visitation will be 1 - 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021 followed by funeral services at 2 p.m. at Triska Funeral Home. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Condolences may be shared at triskafuneralhome.com with the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
