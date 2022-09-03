Michael Leroy Tucker, age 69, of El Campo and formerly of Louise, passed away peacefully Aug. 31, 2022. He was born Oct. 31, 1952 in El Campo to the late Porter Marion and Eva Reigh Roades Tucker.
Michael is survived by his sister, Marilyn Hendrix and husband Ray; sister-in-law, Arlene Tucker; nieces and nephews, Danny and Cindy Hendrix, Michael and Audrey Jasek, Buster (Charles) Tucker, Jr. and Marsha, Ty, Larissa and Rob Isbill; great nephews, Bradley Jasek and Jeffery Jasek; great nieces Shelbie Hendrix and Sheyenne Hendrix and great nephew, Hunter Jasek. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Charles Tucker Sr.
