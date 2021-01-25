Margaret Smidt

Margaret Sands Smidt, born Sept. 21, 1931, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021 at the age of 89. Margaret was born in Sparrows Point in Baltimore County, Maryland to Cecil and Elsie Sands of Wise County Virginia. Her parents moved to Sparrows Point in 1928 where her father worked as a millwright at Bethlehem Steel Company. Her mother was a housewife and mother to seven daughters, widowed early in life at age 37. Margaret left Baltimore to work for the telephone company as a phone operator in Florida and Houston, before moving to El Campo in her mid-20s.
During her years in El Campo, Margaret was a wonderful homemaker and mother and worked as a bookkeeper, sold Luzier cosmetics and was a teacher’s aide at the Presbyterian pre-school. She enjoyed playing bridge, gardening, cooking and had a huge heart for volunteering where she served with Houston hospice, El Campo Heritage Center and ECMH Sunshine Ladies. She was a faithful member of the First Presbyterian Church, serving as an elder for many years.
Margaret is survived by her son, Doyle C. Smidt of El Campo; daughter and son-in-law, Melissa and Kurt Liles and grandchildren, Lindsey and Landon Liles of Frisco. She is also survived by her devoted sister, Susan Sands Pharoan of Coeburn Virginia.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Elsie Sands; sisters, Doris Snead, Clara Bartlett, Nancy Hefner, Shirley Thompson and Phyllis Sobczynski and by Vernon Doyle Smidt.
A memorial service will be planned at a later date at the First Presbyterian Church in El Campo. Donations may be made to Houston Hospice - El Campo branch; the ECMH Sunshine Ladies; or the First Presbyterian Church in El Campo.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
