Homero Trevino Sr., 59, of Cypress, passed away Feb. 6, 2021. He was born July 25, 1961 in Dinuba, Calif. He was the owner and operator of O Trevino Trucking.
He is survived by his mother, Zulema Trevino of Katy; wife, Edith Trevino of Cypress; sons, Homer Trevino Jr. and wife Amber and Christopher Trevino and wife Maria, both of El Campo; grandchildren, Dillon Moreno Trevino, Makenze Trevino, Aria Trevino, Bentley Trevino, Christopher Trevino Jr. and Delaney Trevino; great-grandchild, Draven Moreno; sisters, Nancy Zambrano of Bellville, Nellie Aguilera of Katy, Susan Cook of Houston and Marie Flores of El Campo and brothers, George Trevino of Katy, Jaime Trevino of Markham and Joe Trevino of Katy.
Homero was preceded in death by his father, Apolonio Trevino.
Visitation begins at 9a.m. Thursday, Feb. 11 at St. Philip Catholic Church with a Rosary recited at 9:30 a.m. Funeral Mass follows at 10 a.m. with burial following at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Due to pandemic restrictions, masks are required and seating will be limited.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
