Agnes Albertina Schoenvogel, 76, of Bay City passed away Aug. 25, 2021. She was born Oct. 22, 1944 in Fayetteville to Jerome Kollaja and Carolina Janosek Kollaja.
Agnes graduated from El Campo High School and married Kenneth on June 25, 1983. They were married for 38 years. She had such a big heart. Flowers and animals brought her such joy. She especially loved family and friend visits, and sending cards out during the holidays and special occasions with her unique touches.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, David Kollaja and her brother, Leonard Kollaja.
Survivors include her husband, Kenneth Wayne Schoenvogel; daughter, Michelle Brandes (Daryl); son, Edward Scherdick Jr. (Rika); brother, Sylvester Kollaja and grandchildren, Preston Brandes and Sanae Brandes. Survivors also include Kenneth’s three brothers, David Schoenvogel (Stefanie), James Schoenvogel (Karen) and children and Gary Schoenvogel (Luann) and sons, Adam with his children Owen, Huck, Paifley and Cole and Jared’s children, Wyatt and Nolan and Brittany and daughter, Mikayla.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1 at St. Peter Lutheran Church. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. with Vicar Eric Locke officiating. Graveside services will be at 3 p.m. at the St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Fayetteville.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Agnes’ memory to St. Peter Lutheran Church.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net.
Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City.
