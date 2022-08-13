Mary Elena Delgado peacefully passed away Aug. 9, 2022 in El Campo at the age of 92, just a couple days from turning 93. She was born Aug. 11, 1929 in Winchester to the late Joe and Clara Vargas Robles Sr. She was a cook in the public schools for many years.
Mary is survived by her husband, Henry Delgado Sr.; son, Henry Delgado Jr. (Janie); sister, Angie Gutierrez; grandchildren, Irma Castillo (Ben), Gabriel Delgado (Nancy), Michael Delgado; great grandchildren, Danielle, Lee and Leo Trevino, Joshua, Brianna, Bethany, Blade and Brandon Castillo, Kathryn and Michael Devon Delgado as well as 15 great great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Helen Delgado; brothers, Joe Robles, Jr., Luis Robles and sister, Frances Rodriguez.
