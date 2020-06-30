Betty Fingerlin

Betty Jean Fingerlin, 72, was called home on June 29, 2020 in Lakeway. She was born on July 12,1947 in El Campo.
Betty was a devoted mother, wife, Gammie and caring friend to all. She was loved by so many and will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her husband of 22 years, Joe Fingerlin of Lakeway; children, Melissa Plaisance and husband Darryl of Houston, Jason Miller of Houston, Kelley Fooshee and husband Matt of Lakeway; grandchildren, Austin, Jake and Lauren Plaisance and Oliver Fooshee.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Georgia Morton.
Visitation for Betty will be held Friday, July 3 at Triska Funeral Home from 10 a.m., followed by the graveside service at Holy Cross Memorial Park at 11:30 a.m.
Pallbearers are Jason Miller, Darryl Plaisance, Austin Plaisance, Jake Plaisance, Matt Fooshee, Richard Davis and Hunter Davis.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the National Museum of the Pacific War, Fredericksburg.
Condolences may be left for the family online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.