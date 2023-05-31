Annie A. Drastata May 29, 1929 - May 28, 2023

Annie A. Drastata, age 93, of El Campo passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 28, one day before her 94th birthday. Annie was born on May 29, 1929 to the late Ben Liska, Sr. and Annie Popp Liska. One of three children, Annie grew up on a farm in Hillje. Annie grew up during the depression era and knew what it meant to work hard on the farm picking cotton by hand, harvesting vegetables, butchering hogs, and driving a tractor. Although her life at home centered around the farm-life, Annie was still Valedictorian of her 8th grade class at Plainview Middle School.
On February 11, 1958, Annie married her soul mate of 56 years of marriage, Jim John Drastata. They chose a lifestyle of rice farming and ranching together – always working side-by-side as partners and would rarely be seen without one another in work or social settings. Annie could “turn a wrench” or fixing a piece of equipment just as well as Jim, but also excelled in being a smart business woman. She was actually called “Jim’s Business Manager”. Their marriage was blessed with one daughter, Ramona Drastata Krenek of Richmond.
Annie was a very devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Family meant the world to her. She prayed for and was always concerned about their health and safety, even though she suffered for many years with painful back issues, herself. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family during holidays, special occasions, and family trips. Annie was also a “people person” and enjoyed visiting with her friends, particularly her friends at Paradigm at the Prairies (formerly Garden Villa) where she lived during the last five years. Annie was a member of Catholic Daughters Court #1374, American Legion Auxiliary, St. John’s Altar Society, St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, and St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Ramona Krenek and husband Doug of Richmond; Grandchildren, Rachel Krenek of Austin, Stephen Krenek and wife Bailey of West Columbia, Matthew Krenek and wife Lexi of West Columbia, David Krenek of El Campo, Anna Krenek of Richmond and Therese Krenek of Richmond; Great-grandchildren, Julie and James Krenek of West Columbia and Matthew Krenek, Jr. of West Columbia.
She is preceded in death by her parents Ben and Annie Liska Sr., her husband Jim Drastata, sister Jane Barnard and brother-in-law Jack Barnard; brother Ben Liska, Jr and sister-in-law Pauline Liska.
Annie was the “rock” and stronghold of our family, a warm friend to those who knew her, and a role model of a hard-working lady who endured suffering and never gave up. Annie (Mom) we love you so much and we will greatly miss you.
Visitation begins at 1 p.m. Friday, June 2 at St. John’s Catholic Church in New Taiton with a Rosary recited at 1:30 p.m. Funeral Mass begins at 2 p.m. at the church with burial following at St. John’s Cemetery.
To send flowers to the family of Annie Drastata, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.