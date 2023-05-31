Annie A. Drastata May 29, 1929 - May 28, 2023

Annie A. Drastata, age 93, of El Campo passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 28, one day before her 94th birthday. Annie was born on May 29, 1929 to the late Ben Liska, Sr. and Annie Popp Liska. One of three children, Annie grew up on a farm in Hillje. Annie grew up during the depression era and knew what it meant to work hard on the farm picking cotton by hand, harvesting vegetables, butchering hogs, and driving a tractor. Although her life at home centered around the farm-life, Annie was still Valedictorian of her 8th grade class at Plainview Middle School.

On February 11, 1958, Annie married her soul mate of 56 years of marriage, Jim John Drastata. They chose a lifestyle of rice farming and ranching together – always working side-by-side as partners and would rarely be seen without one another in work or social settings. Annie could “turn a wrench” or fixing a piece of equipment just as well as Jim, but also excelled in being a smart business woman. She was actually called “Jim’s Business Manager”. Their marriage was blessed with one daughter, Ramona Drastata Krenek of Richmond.

Service information

Jun 2
Visitation
Friday, June 2, 2023
1:00PM
St. John's Catholic Church
1843 Co Rd 469
El Campo, TX 77437
Jun 2
Rosary
Friday, June 2, 2023
1:30PM
St. John's Catholic Church
1843 Co Rd 469
El Campo, TX 77437
Jun 2
Funeral Mass
Friday, June 2, 2023
2:00PM
St. John's Catholic Church
1843 Co Rd 469
El Campo, TX 77437
