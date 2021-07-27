Ernestina Cantu Gonzales

Funeral services for Ernestine Cantu Gonzales, 93 of Giddings, were held on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at St. Margaret Catholic Church in Giddings. Burial followed in the Giddings City Cemetery.
Ernestina was born Jan. 10, 1928 in Manheim to Manuel and Carmen Cantu. Ernestina Gonzales passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.
Ernestine was preceded in death by her husband, Tony Gonzales; parents, Manuel and Carmen Cantu; a daughter, Cecilia Smith and three brothers, Frank Cantu, Gilbert Cantu and Manuel Cantu Jr.
Ernestine is survived by her six children, 19 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren, two sisters Rachel Gonzales of Giddings and Rebecca Ratcliff of Giddings; four brothers, Inocencio and Josie Cantu of San Marcos, Eddie Cantu of El Campo, Freddie and Eva Cantu of Giddings, Ramiro and Virginia Cantu of Giddings.
Memorials be made to the St. Margaret Catholic Church Special Project Fund.
Arrangements made by Phillips and Luckey Funeral Home in Giddings.
