Simon Zalman, 66, of Moss Bluff, La., died at 2:44 p.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021 in a Lake Charles, La. at a care facility.
Mr. Zalman was born Sept. 25, 1954 in El Campo, where he graduated from El Campo High School in 1973. He was a 1978 graduate of Texas A&M, where he received his degree as an electrical engineer. He lived 11 years in Nederland before moving to Moss Bluff in 1990 and worked 27 years for Louisiana Pigment. He attended St. Theodore Catholic Church. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Mr. Zalman’s true joy in life was for coaching baseball. He helped to organize Blue Claw Baseball, where he coached various age groups throughout the years. “Coach Z”, as he was known, loved spending his time on the diamond, not only training kids how to play, but being a role model and leader in their lives. He also enjoyed playing video games, especially MVP Baseball on the PlayStation for many years. Mr. Zalman also played fantasy football and baseball throughout the years and he always enjoyed food and rarely didn’t go back for seconds. He was a great husband, father and grandfather and will be missed dearly.
Simon is survived by his wife of 41 years, Sandra Janssen Zalman of Moss Bluff; sons, Kyle Zalman and wife Kristina of Needville and Travis Zalman and wife Kimberly of Moss Bluff; brothers, Daniel Zalman and wife Rosanne and David Zalman and wife Vicki, all of El Campo and grandchildren, Kaleb, Kennedy, Bryce and Emily.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Stefania Zalman and brother, Frank Zalman.
His funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 21 at Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff, La. Father Aubrey Guilbeau will officiate. Burial will follow in New Ritchie Cemetery in Moss Bluff. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the start of the service on Wednesday.
Words of comfort to the family may be expressed at www.johnsonfuneralhome.net.
