J. Marcos Velazquez Andrade, 86, of Bedford, formerly of El Campo, passed away Dec. 27, 2022. He was born in Guanajuato, Mexico on Oct. 7, 1936 to the late Victor Velazquez and Claudia Andrade.

He is survived by his daughters; Lucia and Margarita Velazquez; sons, Simon, Bonifacio, Natividad and Victor Velazquez; 14 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

