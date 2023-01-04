J. Marcos Velazquez Andrade, 86, of Bedford, formerly of El Campo, passed away Dec. 27, 2022. He was born in Guanajuato, Mexico on Oct. 7, 1936 to the late Victor Velazquez and Claudia Andrade.
He is survived by his daughters; Lucia and Margarita Velazquez; sons, Simon, Bonifacio, Natividad and Victor Velazquez; 14 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Mariana Padilla.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6 at Triska Funeral Home. A Rosary will be recited at 1:30 p.m on Friday at St. Robert’s Catholic Church with funeral Mass to follow at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Triska Funeral Home, 612 Merchant St., El Campo, TX 77437 • 979-543-3681.
To plant a tree in memory of J. • as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.