Olive Frances Koenig, 89, of Louise passed away Oct. 9, 2021. She was born Jan. 9, 1932 in Garwood to Ollie and Alice Laake Perkins and was retired from Louise ISD.
She is survived by her daughters, Pam Johnson (Donnie) of Louise and Carolyn Koenig of Louise; sons, Robert Jr. Koenig (Kathy) of Markham and Dale Koenig (Brenda) of Louise; sister, Helen Brown (J.C.) of Port Lavaca; brother, Gene Perkins (Ruth) of Somerville; sister-in-law, Elsie Hoover of Tennessee; grandchildren, Carrie Bammert, Nathan Koenig, Nick Koenig, Justin Koenig, Travis Fuentes, Amy Pieper, Tracy Dotson, Brooke Green, Sabrina Broussard and Amber McKay.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert Ben Koenig Sr.; brother, Marvin Perkins; sister, Virginia Jacobs and granddaughter, Amy Jo Hargrove
Visitation will be 5 - 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12 at Triska Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13 at St. Procopius Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Justin Koenig, Nick Koenig, Nathan Koenig, Michael Bammert, Travis Fuentes and Tyler Broussard.
Memorial donations may be made St. Procopius Catholic Church or Louise Volunteer Fire Department.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.