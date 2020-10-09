Brooke Tomanek

Brooke Ashley Wied Tomanek, 31, of El Campo, passed away Oct. 4, 2020. She was born June 28, 1989 in El Campo.
She is survived by her husband, Trent Tomanek; daughter, Andi Tomanek; son, Jett Tomanek; mother, Becky Wied and Chip; father, Alex Wied; sister, Corri Chandler and husband Kyle; niece and nephew, Carter and Kash Chandler; maternal grandparents, C.E. and Patricia Balthrop; uncle, Barry Balthrop and wife Kelly; father-in-law and mother-in-law, David and Brenda Tomanek and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Katie and Maverick Smith.
Brooke was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Alex John Wied and Annette Wied.
Visitation will be from 5 - 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10 at Triska Funeral Home. Funeral services begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11 at First Baptist Church of El Campo with the Rev. Rick DuBroc officiating.
Pallbearers will be Kyle Chandler, Maverick Smith, Dustin Zapalac, Cody Vacek, Jim Smith, M.C. Smith, Taylor Mozisek and Cory Chandler.
A college savings plan is being set up for the Tomanek children in Brooke’s memory. Donations may be made to Trent Tomanek with “529 College Savings Plan” on the memo line of your check.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
