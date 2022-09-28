Alton William Balusek

Alton William Balusek of Garwood died Sept. 23, 2022 at the age of 84. He was born Dec. 13, 1937 in Provident City to Emil and Lena Brownson Balusek. He retired from Texas Gulf Sulphur in New Gulf, and was a lifelong and fourth generation rancher. He married the love of his life, Sybil Ferrell Balusek, on June 26, 1959 and they were married 61 years before her passing on April 26, 2021.

Alton worked seven days a week to provide well for his family. He loved deer and hog hunting, especially with his family. His grandsons were his pride and joy and his great grandsons were the icing on the cake!

