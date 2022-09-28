Alton William Balusek of Garwood died Sept. 23, 2022 at the age of 84. He was born Dec. 13, 1937 in Provident City to Emil and Lena Brownson Balusek. He retired from Texas Gulf Sulphur in New Gulf, and was a lifelong and fourth generation rancher. He married the love of his life, Sybil Ferrell Balusek, on June 26, 1959 and they were married 61 years before her passing on April 26, 2021.
Alton worked seven days a week to provide well for his family. He loved deer and hog hunting, especially with his family. His grandsons were his pride and joy and his great grandsons were the icing on the cake!
He is survived by his daughters, Mary Jean Skow and husband Kirk, and Carol Frankum and husband Brad, of El Campo; grandsons Bryce Skow and wife Kaitlyn of Garwood, and Bryan Skow and wife Dr. Courtney Janak Skow of El Campo; four great grandsons Grant Alton, Brock William, Dane Allen, and Ridge Brandon Skow.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, infant daughter Lou Ann Balusek and siblings Bates Balusek, Annie Sherrill, Edwin Balusek and Alice Hinze.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at Triska Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 at First Baptist Church with Rev. Jimmy Martin officiating. Private graveside services will be held in the afternoon.
Serving as pallbearers are Bryce Skow, Bryan Skow, Pudgie Chovanetz, Bryan Popp, Todd Matthews, Robert Shafer, Ross Sommers, Jessie Allen. Honorary bearers are Hugo Helmcamp, Frank Gosney, Grant Skow, Brock Skow, Dane Skow and Ridge Skow.
Memorial donations in memory of Alton Balusek may be made to the Garwood Volunteer Fire Dept.
Triska Funeral Home, El Campo, TX • 979-543-3681.
