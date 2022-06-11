Maribel Vogel Hoke, 83, of El Campo, passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 8, 2022. She was born April 15, 1939 in San Angelo, to John Morrow Vogel and Velma Massey Vogel. She married her true love, Martin Luther Hoke Jr. on Oct. 19, 1957 and they remained together until his passing in 2017.
After moving to El Campo in 1966, Maribel kept very active in both community and church activities. She was a member of the Sesame Club and the El Campo Museum Society where she served as President; and in her church endeavors she served on the Music Committee, Hand Bell Choir, the Child Care Board and as an Elder at the First Presbyterian Church for three years. Maribel loved traveling, reading, stimulating political discussions and investing in real estate properties in the El Campo area. She loved socializing with her many friends and always made sure to stay in touch and visit with them no matter how near or far they may live.
Maribel’s greatest love was her family, they were her whole world and nothing was more important in her life than them. A true matriarch, she was the foundation, rock, voice of reason and problem solver of her family.
Maribel is survived by her children, Elizabeth Rasmussen and husband Russell of El Campo and Will Hoke and wife Ellen of Houston; and grandson Tyler Rasmussen of El Campo. She is preceded in death by her parents, and her loving husband of fifty-nine years, Martin.
The family will receive friends 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at Triska Funeral Home. The Memorial Service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at the First Presbyterian Church of El Campo with Rev. Erin McGee officiating. Private graveside services for the family will be held at Garden of Memories Cemetery in El Campo prior to the service.
Pallbearers will be Steve Autry, Ervin Fucik, Kirk Gaines, Nelson Hoke, David Pendergrass and George Polansky. Honorary Pallbearers will be Mark Hoke, Richard Kerzee, Edna Krueger, Rachel Perrens and Colleen Rasmussen.
Memorial donations can be made in memory of Maribel to First Presbyterian Church of El Campo, Wharton County Library in El Campo or Wharton County S.P.OT.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Triska Funeral Home, El Campo, 979-543-3681.
