Daniel Fred Priesmeyer

Daniel Fred Priesmeyer, age 80, passed away suddenly on Aug. 23, 2022 at his home in El Campo. He was born to Henry and Adela Lutringer Priesmeyer in New Taiton on March 25, 1942, the youngest of three sons.

Daniel was a devoted farmer and “jack of all trades” who loved to work and play outside. Daniel’s love of farming started at a young age alongside his dad and his brothers in the fields of their home place near New Taiton. Daniel loved to play football and ride horses; enjoying many trail rides in the country in his younger years. He graduated from Crescent High School in 1960 and then enlisted in the National Guard where he served 6 years as a cook. Daniel married his best friend and the love of his life Doris Marie Bubela on Oct. 30, 1965 in Nada. In keeping with his love of the outdoors, Daniel farmed outside of Eagle Lake with the Arthur Mahalitc family, before moving to his current home where he and his wife raised their son James outside of New Taiton. He enjoyed 33 years working with the City of El Campo Streets, Bridges and Parks Department and retired as the Streets, Bridges and Parks Supervisor in 2011.

