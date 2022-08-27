Daniel Fred Priesmeyer, age 80, passed away suddenly on Aug. 23, 2022 at his home in El Campo. He was born to Henry and Adela Lutringer Priesmeyer in New Taiton on March 25, 1942, the youngest of three sons.
Daniel was a devoted farmer and “jack of all trades” who loved to work and play outside. Daniel’s love of farming started at a young age alongside his dad and his brothers in the fields of their home place near New Taiton. Daniel loved to play football and ride horses; enjoying many trail rides in the country in his younger years. He graduated from Crescent High School in 1960 and then enlisted in the National Guard where he served 6 years as a cook. Daniel married his best friend and the love of his life Doris Marie Bubela on Oct. 30, 1965 in Nada. In keeping with his love of the outdoors, Daniel farmed outside of Eagle Lake with the Arthur Mahalitc family, before moving to his current home where he and his wife raised their son James outside of New Taiton. He enjoyed 33 years working with the City of El Campo Streets, Bridges and Parks Department and retired as the Streets, Bridges and Parks Supervisor in 2011.
Daniel was an active member of the Knights of Columbus Council No. 3371 in Nada and a lifelong member of St. John’s Catholic Church in Taiton.
In his retirement, Daniel could be found in his garden, working cattle, tinkering in his barn or watching/snoring through his “Westerns”. His favorite title was “Popo” and he loved nothing more than watching his grandchildren play sports, dance, raise animals for the fair, sing in the choir or perform on a stage. Popo was his grandbabies’ biggest fan and he never missed a game, performance or awards ceremony! Daniel was James’ hero, growing up and still to this day. He taught his son to always fight and never give up. Daniel had already started calling James to plan his fall garden, so we know that he is now planting his garden in heaven.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Doris Priesmeyer, his son and daughter in law James and Rachel Priesmeyer of El Campo, grandchildren Georgia Priesmeyer, Cambrie Priesmeyer, Carter Priesmeyer, Jimmy Murphy and wife Lisa, Jason Murphy and wife Heather, Titus Murphy, great grandchildren Chloe Murphy, Ermani Murphy, Jason Murphy Jr., Brooklyn Murphy, Xavier Murphy, Holly Murphy, Jennavi Murphy, Penelope Murphy, Zayden Murphy and Yovanni Murphy. Brother in law Frank Bubela and wife Patsy of El Campo, sister in law Vlasta Faldyn of Columbus, sister in law Joyce Bubela of Columbus, brother in law Larry Bubela and wife Janet of Hungerford, brother in law Frank Miculka of East Bernard, sister in law Joann Swoboda of El Campo, sister in law Dolores Priesmeyer of El Campo and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Daniel is preceded in death by his parents Henry and Adela Priesmeyer, brother Ronald Priesmeyer, brother Carl Priesmeyer, sister in law Arlene Bubela, brother in law Clarence Bubela, sister in law Janet Miculka, sister in law Ruth Kunz, brother in law Jerry Faldyn, brother in law Allen Bubela, infant nephew Ernie Bubela, nephew Larry “Bo” Bubela and nephew Carl Priesmeyer Jr.
Visitation begins at 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26 at Triska Funeral Home with a KC Rosary recited at 7 p.m., Funeral Mass begins 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 at St. John’s Catholic Church in New Taiton with the Rev. Gabriel Oduro Tawiah officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Nada.
Pallbearers are Carter Priesmeyer, Ryan Bubela, Stephen Korenek, Donald Priesmeyer, Wayne Miculka, David Miculka, Corky Bubela and Patrick Bubela. Honorary Pallbearers are his beloved nieces and nephews.
Special Thanks to the many nurses and staff of Angel’s Home Health.
Memorial donations in memory of Daniel may be made to St. John’s Catholic Church or donor’s choice.
