Ella Wease Gary Sparks, 82, a lifelong resident of El Campo, born Aug. 19,1940, departed this life Nov. 1, 2022.
Visitation was 4 to 7 p.m. Friday Nov. 4 at Matthews Funeral Home. A homegoing celebration will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 1 at New Life Assembly of God, 707 Earl in El Campo.
