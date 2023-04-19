Edward Lee Schneider • March 10, 1937 - April 15, 2023

Edward Lee Schneider, 86 of Garwood, passed away on April 15, 2023. He was born on March 10, 1937 in Nada to the late Charles Schneider, Sr. and Bertha Swoboda Schneider. Ed Lee was a rice farmer on the Garwood prairie until he retired at age 67. He was a life-long member of St. Mary’s parish and the Nada KC Council 3371; he was named Knight of the Year in 2004. He served on the board of directors of American Rice Growers Association and the Wharton County Electrical Co-operative for many years. He was a member of the Garwood Volunteer Fire Department and the Garwood Lions Club.
After retirement, he and his wife Ernestine participated in many volunteer activities within the Nada-Garwood community and Colorado County. In 2002, he was named Citizen of the Year at the Older Texan Fair in Colorado County, and in 2014 he was named Citizen of the Year at “Christmas in Garwood”. He drove the St. Mary’s Church Eucharist Ministers to give communion to home-bound parishioners on Tuesdays until June 2022.
He had inherited the family gift of gab and was always ready to provide advice to others. His sense of humor was his trademark; he could make any stranger feel like an old friend. He would always come up with any idea to gather family and friends for a good meal. Eating was his passion, along with napping. He enjoyed the simple things in life. He tinkered with his antique tractors and dabbled in woodworking. He appreciated the beauty of nature around him and the farmer in him liked to make things grow so he would plant his garden and reap the rewards. He lived his faith every day and was thankful to God for the many blessings in his life. His family was the most important gift in his life and his love for them was abundant. He will forever be in our hearts and will be missed immensely every day.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Ernestine Kasmiersky Schneider of Garwood; son, Kirk Schneider and wife Jaqueline of Carthage; daughters, Sharron George and husband Jimmy of El Campo, Carmen Dota and husband Greg of Garwood, Karen Schneider of Houston and Christine Schneider of Houston; grandchildren, Claressa George Willis and husband Chris, Brandon George, Rebecca Dota Arrison and husband Peyton, Patrick Dota and wife Kelcey, Austin Dota, Amber Pope and husband J.P., Amanda Widner and husband Jess, and Dean Pfeffer and wife Jen; great-grandchildren, Averi Glaze, Alyssa Willis, Camille Willis, Austin Willis, Caleb Willis, Haisley Arrison, Harlynn Arrison, Hunter Arrison, Luke Dota, Jack Dota, Levi Dota, Lane Dota, Greyleigh Pope, Grady Pope, Justin Widner, and Jacob Widner; and sister, Jeanette Mazoch and husband Alfonce of El Campo. He is survived by numerous nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Stephanie Hartley; sisters, Dorothy Mayo and Lorine Bubela and brothers, Leon Schneider, Tony Schneider and Charles Schneider Jr.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at Triska Funeral Home in El Campo. A KC Rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Nada with funeral Mass following at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Brandon George, Patrick Dota, Austin Dota, J.P. Pope, Jess Widner, Chris Willis, Peyton Arrison, and Brent Schneider.
Memorial donations in memory of Ed Lee may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Garwood Volunteer Fire Department, or the charity of your choice.
Triska Funeral Home, 612 Merchant St., El Campo TX 77437 • 543-3681.
To plant a tree in memory of Edward • as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.