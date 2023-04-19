Edward Lee Schneider • March 10, 1937 - April 15, 2023

Edward Lee Schneider, 86 of Garwood, passed away on April 15, 2023. He was born on March 10, 1937 in Nada to the late Charles Schneider, Sr. and Bertha Swoboda Schneider. Ed Lee was a rice farmer on the Garwood prairie until he retired at age 67. He was a life-long member of St. Mary’s parish and the Nada KC Council 3371; he was named Knight of the Year in 2004. He served on the board of directors of American Rice Growers Association and the Wharton County Electrical Co-operative for many years. He was a member of the Garwood Volunteer Fire Department and the Garwood Lions Club.

After retirement, he and his wife Ernestine participated in many volunteer activities within the Nada-Garwood community and Colorado County. In 2002, he was named Citizen of the Year at the Older Texan Fair in Colorado County, and in 2014 he was named Citizen of the Year at “Christmas in Garwood”. He drove the St. Mary’s Church Eucharist Ministers to give communion to home-bound parishioners on Tuesdays until June 2022.

