Geraldine Anderson, 83, of Bay City passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021.
She was born Aug. 14, 1937 in Moulton to William Franklin Zimmerman and Emelie Anna Filipp.
She is survived by her husband, Karl J. Anderson; daughter, Karla Anderson Kubeczka; sons, Chris Anderson and Leif Anderson; six grandsons, one granddaughter, one great-grandson and three great-granddaughters.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Emelie Zimmerman; and son, Bruce Anderson.
Funeral Services for Geraldine will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home in Bay City. Interment will follow.
Pallbearers for Mrs. Anderson will be Ian Anderson, Max Anderson, Leif Anderson Jr., Lucas Anderson, Logan Anderson and Dayne Ledwig.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net, the website for Taylor Bros. Funeral Home in Bay City which is handling arrangements.
