Renee Ripple

Renee Elizabeth Ripple, 62, passed away Aug. 4, 2019. She was born on Oct. 15, 1956 to Fred and Bessie Ripple. The fourth of five children, she was raised in El Campo. Renee courageously battled epilepsy and associated psychological issues while still living a happy life in Houston volunteering at several hospitals and charitable organizations. She had a passion for crocheting afghans, which many of us are the beneficiaries of and will remember her by. For the past nine years she resided at Heritage Oaks Assisted Living in Conroe.
Renee was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Dennis Ripple and his wife Linda and nephew, Shawn Oliphant.
She is survived by her sister, Linda Oliphant and husband Stephen of Denver, Colo.; brother, Gerald Ripple and wife Neta of El Campo and brother, John Ripple and wife Wanda of Willis.
Renee is also survived by nieces and nephews, Trevor Ripple and wife Heather, Kenyon Ripple and wife Leila, Laura Ripple, Shannon Gordon and husband David, Allison Hedgecoke and husband Ray, Kyle Ripple and wife Kayla, Bethany Wilson and husband Mark and four great-nieces, Ashley Ripple, Amelia Gordon, Avery Ripple and Elle Wilson and three great-nephews, Cole Ripple, Tucker Hedgecoke and Clark Ripple.
On Thursday, Aug. 8, a visitation will be held at The Chapel at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Conroe at 1:15 p.m. followed by a Rosary at 1:30 p.m. A Celebration Mass will then follow at 2 p.m. with Father Joseph Manapuram officiating. A reception will follow the funeral service at the John Paul II Youth Center.
On Friday, Aug. 9, a Rite of Committal will be held at The Chapel at Holy Cross Memorial Park in El Campo at 10 a.m. A reception will follow the Rite of Committal at the Mikeska Fellowship Hall at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church in El Campo.
Pallbearers will be Gerald Ripple, John Ripple, Trevor Ripple, Kenyon Ripple, Kyle Ripple and Mark Wilson.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Renee’s memory may be directed to the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, God’s Love Our Mission Capital Campaign, 704 Old Montgomery Road, Conroe, TX 77301, St. Philip the Apostle Catholic School, 302 W. Church St., El Campo, TX 77437 or the charity of your choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of Metcalf Funeral Directors, 1801 East White Oak Terrace, Conroe, TX.
