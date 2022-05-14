Albert Bittner

Born June 20, 1925 to John and Cecilia (Leopold) Bittner, Albert “Uncle Mike” Bittner passed from this life on May 10, 2022 at the age of 96.
Mike was a member of the Nada Knights of Columbus, Nocturnal Adoration, and the American Rice Growers Association.
Mike was a life-long rice farmer and an avid deer hunter. He enjoyed making his rounds around Nada and Garwood in the morning having coffee and talking with friends.
He is survived by his son Jeffery Dugie and sister Rose Staff and numerous nephews and nieces.
Mike is preceded in death by his wife of 52 years Bea; his parents John and Cecilia Bittner; brothers Alois (Irene), Sylvester (Elsie), Walter, Herman, Bernard, Lawrence and Anthony; sisters Lucille Till (Rudy), Johanna Kuntscher (Henry), Hildegard, Isabella Reinhart (Clarence); step brothers Richard and Joseph; step sister Clara.
Visitation was Thursday, May 12, 2022 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a Knights of Columbus Rosary at 7 p.m. at Henneke Funeral Home in Columbus, Texas. Funeral Mass was held Friday May 13, 2022 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Nada, Texas with visitation starting at 9 a.m. Fr. Peter Yeboah-Amanfo, Fr. Eddie Schoellman and Deacon Dusty Leopold officiated.
Burial was in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Nada, Texas.
Pallbearers were Kevin Genz, David Seifert, Frank Staff, Frank Bittner, Rudy Till III, Geovony Lino, Anthony Mahalitc and Mario Rodriguez. Honorary pallbearers were his Sheffield Hunting Buddies, and all of his nieces and nephews, his caregivers Jewel, Deidre, Dewayne, Dwight, and Jimmy, and Josephena “Chepa” Rodriguez.
Memorials made in memory of Albert can be given to the Garwood Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 131, Garwood, Tx 77442 or the charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be given at www.hennekefuneralhome.com.
Henneke Funeral Home Columbus, Texas.
