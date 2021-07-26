Jesus said, “He that believeth and is baptized shall be saved.” As a believer in Christ, on July 22, 2021 Gus Vajdos began his journey to his heavenly home. First greeted by his Creator, then by many loved ones who had gone before him. Gus was surrounded by love all his life and remains surrounded by love.
Gus’ life story was about a man who put all others before himself. Loving husband to his beloved Kathy for 63 years, a father of the year “every year” to his children Tony and Sheila, and Grampy to his only grandchild, Erin Marie. Years of hard work, faith in God and dedication to family and friends made Gus an exceptional man.
Gus was born to August and Ida Vajdos on Aug. 15, 1935 and grew up in Louise. He was raised in the Catholic church and was a devout Catholic all his life. During his career in the Air Force, while stationed in Massachusetts, he met and married the love of his life, Kathleen Janet Kelly. Many years were spent raising his family in Massachusetts, but in 1975 Louise became a permanent home to Gus and family. He was proud to get back to his Louise roots and have his family become true Texans. Gus knew his family would thrive in this small community where love from family and friends was abundant.
Gus’ profession as an electrician is what provided his family with a modest fulfilled life. He loved his wife Kathy being a homemaker and the way she nurtured her family. Their love as husband and wife ran deep. Tony was the sunshine of his life, Sheila was his little sweetheart, but his highlight in life was granddaughter Erin Marie his princess.
As Gus’ family, we are beyond grateful to all our extended family and friends for your relentless prayers, transporting Gus to his doctor appointments, your presence in person or on the phone, but mostly the unconditional love you have displayed. Thanks to all the doctors, especially Dr. Marconi, the Hospice nurses, and anyone involved in the medical care of this wonderful man.
Hearts are broken not having Gus around, but we are at peace knowing he was a man of God. Gus’ faith, love, gentleness and wittiness will always be a part of our lives. Throughout his life, Gus did not waiver from God’s word. Jesus said, “Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest.” Gus did just that. Thanks for the love and memories. He is now in the presence of the Lord. We patiently await the day that we are reunited with you. We celebrate God’s love for our family and His love for Gus. Rest in peace our sweet dear handsome man. Together again, in the Kingdom of Heaven, we all shall reside as one with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Gus leaves behind his wife, Kathy of 63 years; his son, Tony Vajdos and wife Davee of Georgetown; daughter, Sheila Thompson and husband Bob of Longview; granddaughter, Erin Pope of Longview and many family members and friends.
As Gus would say, life and death are a piece of cake. His legacy will live on.
Funeral arrangements are through Triska Funeral Home in El Campo. Funeral services will be held at St. Procopius Catholic Church in Louise at 10 a.m. Friday, July 30.
Donations can be made to the St. Procopius Catholic Church in Louise on behalf of the memory of Gus Vajdos.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
