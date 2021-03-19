Lawrence “Larry” Monroe Young, 70 of El Campo, passed away March 17, 2021. He was born Aug. 5, 1950 in Tallahassee, Fla. to Lonzo and Dorothy Carroll Young. Larry was a U.S. Marine Vietnam veteran.
He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Karnei Young of El Campo; three sons, Michael Young of Oregon, Lawrence Young Jr. “Peanut” of Alvin and Brad Young of Danbury; siblings, Darlene Singleton of Austin and Donald Young (Janie) of Los Fresnos; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Monday, March 22 at First Lutheran Church, 304 Oscar St, El Campo, with funeral services following at 10 a.m. with Pastor Clyde Grier officiating. Burial will follow at Swedish Lutheran Cemetery.
Larry requested for everyone to wear a mask.
Pallbearers will be Lawrence Young Jr., Brad Young, Donald Young, Bobby Biehle, Artis Karnei, Ricky Tibaldo, Blake Rosales, Randy Singleton, Fred Mosser and James Fraysur.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Lutheran Church.
Condolences for the family may be left online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
