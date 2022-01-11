Truman ElRoy Wolter, a kind and gentle man of God, passed away peacefully in his sleep with his family worshiping the Lord at his bedside on January 8, 2022.
Truman was born January 13, 1932 to Marvin August and Inez Mae Amelia Paulson Wolter in Louise. He was the third born of six children; Vernon August Wolter, Gladys Elvera Scotka, Elbert Charles Wolter (Phyllis), Barbara Jean Boyd and Edith La Verne Galow (Mason).
Truman married Marlene Gretta Thonsgaard on March 2, 1951 and had 4 children; Crystal Lynette Carrell, Kurt Allen Wolter, Sanee Paulette Gallicano and Gale ElRoy Wolter. Later, he married Vada Marie Morton on October 6, 1961 and had 4 children; Dawn Renee Agudelo, Scott Edison Wolter, Rhonda Lichelle Agudelo and Katrina Janell Herren. On July 10, 2014 Truman remarried Marlene and lovingly embraced Tina Shula Jones as his daughter.
Truman was a carpenter, an Army Reserve and he worked for the United States Postal Service for 43 years. All who knew Truman say he was a man of incredible fortitude, character and strength. He liked antique cars & trucks and a well-maintained lawn. He enjoyed watching old westerns, and crime shows on television and spending time talking and laughing with people.
Truman held a wealth of information. Very often while driving, he would point out several old buildings and begin sharing his knowledge of what it used to be, who originally owned it and what it was actually built for. He somehow always knew specific details that nobody else would know. Truman always made sure to keep a few very important items in his pocket at all times; a small pocket knife, his lucky fifty cent piece and a comb.
He loved a good Sonic burger and his Dr. Pepper. Although Truman had very fond memories of working for the Post Office, the happiest times of his life were in his golden years laughing and cuttin’ up with Marlene. They were two silly kids in love.
Truman was preceded in death by several family members. He is survived by two siblings, one ex-wife, seven children, 22 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren and a multitude of other family members, all spouses included.
A visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. at Triska Funeral Home of El Campo on Wednesday, January 12th. The funeral service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday, January 13th at the funeral home and will be followed by burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery. Rev. Richard Turner will officiate.
Pallbearers are Derrick Wolter, Shawn Holcombe, Blake Wolter, Chad Faas, Bono Agudelo and Scottie Wolter. Honorary pallbearers are Peter Contreras, Ulrich Herren and Joe Debruyn.
Memorial donations in memory of Truman may be made to donor’s choice.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com for the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
