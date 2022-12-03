Calvin Ray Pfeil Jr. of El Campo died unexpectedly Nov. 29, 2022 at the age of 71. He was born April 18, 1951 in Shiner to Calvin and Lela Blankenship Pfeil Sr. He retired from the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office in 2018 after 12 years as Sheriff Deputy. He worked with the WCSO for a total 45 years beginning in 1974 as a reserve deputy. He was also a salesman for Catholic Life Insurance for 25 years. Calvin was a director for Wharton County Electric Co-op and a member of the Knights of Columbus 4th Degree.
He is survived by his wife Nancy Hlozek Novosad Pfeil; children Adam Pfeil and wife Tammy of Mansfield, Jeffery Pfeil of El Campo, Anastacia Pfeil of El Campo, Christopher Novosad and wife Amber of Leander, and Sara Novosad Reeves and husband Brock of Katy; grandchildren Kami Pfeil, Madelyn Novosad, Zach Novosad, Lucas Pfeil, Brady Pfeil, Kendall Novosad, Justin Pfeil and Madison Novosad; great-grandson Riley Pfeil; brothers William Pfeil and wife Pam, Robert Pfeil and wife Shirley, and Michael Pfeil and wife Sandy, all of Victoria; and numerous nieces and nephews.
