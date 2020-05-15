Darlene Byrd

Darlene Elizabeth Byrd, 76, of Wharton went to be with her Lord and Savior on May 11,2020 surrounded by her family. She was born June 16, 1943 in Wharton. She worked for Worthing Insurance Company for 28 years and later retired from Wharton County Junior College in 2013 serving as the comptroller. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Pledger, Daughters of American Revolution and the Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants.
She attended school at Wharton High School where she graduated with honors in 1960 at the age of 16. She then attended the University of Wisconsin obtaining her associates degree. Darlene never gave up on her education and obtained her Certified Public Accountant and Master of Business Administration at the age of 53.
Darlene was a devoted Christian, wife, mother and grandmother. She was known for her superior work ethics, intelligence and helping others. She loved learning and would always want to inspire others to achieve their goals.
Darlene is survived by her husband of 57 years, Johnnie Wayne Byrd; daughters, Margaret Bearb, Kathy Bennetsen and husband Timmy; grandchildren, Amy Galvez, Ashley Poncik and husband Dustin, Justin Hlavinka and wife Skye, Brittany Hlavinka and fiancé Shawn Acklin, Cody Bennetsen and wife Jessica, Brelynn Galvez, Tyler Bennetsen, Toni Galvez and Tayler Bennetsen; great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Galvez, Nolan, Tate and Presley Poncik, Madison Hlavinka, Ava Bennetsen, Paisley Bennetsen and Everly Hlavinka, who is expected to arrive soon; sisters, Janie Zahradnik, Joyce Brenk and Judy Wernly and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister and two brothers.
Visitation will be held from 6 - 8 p.m. Friday, May 15 at Wharton Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 16 at Wharton Funeral Home with the Rev. Will Hill and Rev. Casey DuBose officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Justin Hlavinka, Dwayne Bryd, Dustin Poncik, Shawn Acklin, Justin Lara, Tyler Bennetsen, Edward Sherill, Daniel Zahradnik Jr. and Daryl Brenk.
Honorary pallbearers are Timmy Bennetsen, Tate and Nolan Poncik, Gus Wessels, Bryce Kocian, Phillip Wuthrich, Jimmy Folmar, William Ray Hahn and Kevin Zahradnik
The family is very thankful for Catherine Dornak and Carrie Grigar who always went above and beyond to provide our mom with great care, and to Houston Hospice of El Campo.
Memorial donations in memory of Darlene made be made to: Wharton County Junior College, Attn: Bryce Kocian.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, Wharton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.