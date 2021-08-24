Sarah D. Perrin, 33 of Kingwood, passed away Aug. 15, 2021. She was born July 25, 1988, in Houston to Dennis and Gwen Bram Perrin. She graduated from El Campo High School in 2006.
Sarah is survived by her parents; son, Colby McKissick of Palacios; daughter, Bailey Haggerstone of Kingwood; brothers, Jarrell Perrin of Seagoville and wife Christina McMillion; and significant other, Roland Haggerstone.
Graveside services begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29 at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Caney Creek Cowboy Church of Conroe, 17703 Nonesuch Road, Conroe, Tx 77306.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
